Japan restarts its largest nuclear power plant

10 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) has restarted Reactor No. 6 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, the world’s largest nuclear power facility, Azernews reports.

The reactor was originally scheduled to go online on January 20 but was delayed due to issues with the alarm system. Niigata Prefecture, where the plant is located, had granted permission for a partial restart last November. This move is part of Japan’s broader efforts to revive its nuclear energy sector and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. The reopening of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa marks a significant milestone in Japan’s gradual return to nuclear power nearly 15 years after the Fukushima Daiichi disaster.

Located about 220 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant was among 54 reactors shut down following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated Fukushima. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized her support for restarting nuclear plants to enhance energy security and reduce the high cost of imported energy, which currently accounts for 60–70% of Japan’s electricity generation. In 2024, Japan spent $68 billion on liquefied natural gas and coal imports, representing roughly 10% of the country’s total import costs.

Interestingly, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant is not only the largest in the world by capacity but also features advanced safety systems implemented after Fukushima, including multiple backup cooling systems and reinforced containment structures, making it one of the most modern and resilient nuclear facilities globally.