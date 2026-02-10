Azerbaijani FM meets US business delegation to advance strategic partnership

10 February 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On 10 February 2026, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Khush Choksi, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The delegation included senior executives and representatives from 31 U.S. companies.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on steps being taken to establish a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as the current state and future plans of bilateral cooperation.

The sides discussed cooperation across a range of key areas, including energy, trade, transportation, logistics, regional connectivity, including the TRIPP route, and economic investment, along with prospects for expanding engagement with the U.S. private sector.

Participants positively assessed the bilateral contacts and discussions held separately across these sectors following the Washington Peace Summit on 8 August last year, which laid the groundwork for the drafting of a Strategic Partnership Charter. It was emphasized that the signing of the Charter would give additional momentum to Azerbaijan–U.S. relations.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on Azerbaijan’s important role in regional energy security, the significance of developing renewable energy resources, diversification of trade routes along the Middle Corridor, and the country’s favorable business and investment climate. Opportunities for establishing new partnerships and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.