Azerbaijan Union of Architects to participate in World Urban Forum

10 February 2026 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Around 20,000 visitors are expected to attend Azerbaijan as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will bring together numerous international organizations, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag.

Elbay Gasimzade, Honored Architect and Chair of the Board of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects.

Several countries' professional unions and relevant architectural bodies have also reached out to the Azerbaijan Union of Architects, seeking assistance with registration to participate in the forum, and preparations are already underway.

"Our participation in the event will take various forms. Key representatives of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects will take the stage as speakers in several panels and actively engage in discussions. At the same time, we are preparing two major exhibitions. The first will focus on Azerbaijan's architectural heritage, while the second will showcase contemporary global architecture.

As you know, we have already organized the Baku International Architecture Competition seven times. The competition attracted 275 projects from around 50 countries, with 21 winners selected across seven categories. Currently, we are preparing a large-scale exhibition featuring all the winning projects from past competitions, which will be displayed during WUF13.

The primary goal of this exhibition is to demonstrate to the international community that Azerbaijan is recognized not only for its achievements in industry and the economy but also as a global hub for architecture and urban development," Gasimzade emphasized.