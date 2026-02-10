Russia looking to evacuate specialists from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant, new footage suggests [VIDEO]

10 February 2026 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is preparing contingency plans to evacuate specialists working at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, amid heightened regional tensions and growing concerns over security risks surrounding nuclear facilities, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Russian officials, Moscow is coordinating with its Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry to ensure the safety of personnel deployed at the site, as was stated last week. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has confirmed that evacuation scenarios are being considered, though no final decision has been taken so far.

Meanwhile, video footage shows heightened activity linked to personnel movements, adding visual confirmation to reports that precautionary measures are underway. While the footage does not indicate an immediate evacuation, it aligns with official statements that Russia is closely monitoring the situation and remains prepared to act if conditions worsen.

Bushehr is Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant and employs hundreds of Russian specialists involved in technical operations, maintenance, and construction-related work. Russian officials have repeatedly warned that any military action targeting the facility could lead to catastrophic consequences, given the presence of nuclear material and foreign personnel.