Azerbaijani athletes starts Olympic battle at Winter Games

10 February 2026 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani athlete Vladimir Litvintsev will begin his campaign today at the 25th Winter Olympic Games being held in Italy, AzerNEWS reports.

Litvintsev will compete in the short program event of figure skating. The competition will take place at the Mediolanum Forum arena in Milan and is scheduled to start at 18:30 (Baku time).

Another Azerbaijani representative, Anastasia Papatoma, will take to the slopes on February 15, competing in the giant slalom event in alpine skiing. Three days later, she will also participate in the slalom discipline. Both races will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo, one of Italy's most renowned alpine ski resorts.

The Winter Olympic Games will run until February 26, followed by the Winter Paralympic Games from March 6 to 15.

Competitions are being staged across several regions of northern Italy, with Milan serving as the main metropolitan hub and Cortina d'Ampezzo hosting many of the alpine events. Additional venues in Bormio, Livigno, Val di Fiemme, and Anterselva are welcoming athletes in disciplines that require world-class mountain and snow conditions. The Games feature around 2,900 athletes from more than 90 countries, competing for medals in 16 sports and over 110 events.

Traditional Olympic winter sports such as alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, ski jumping, Nordic combined, figure skating, ice hockey, curling, speed skating, and short track once again take center stage. Freestyle skiing and snowboarding highlight dynamic, youth-oriented disciplines, while the sliding sports of bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge add speed and technical precision to the program.

A major highlight of the Milano–Cortina Games is the Olympic debut of ski mountaineering, a discipline that perfectly reflects the Alpine character of the host regions. Its inclusion marks the continued evolution of the Olympic movement and its efforts to connect with new generations of athletes and fans.