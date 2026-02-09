Baku, Tehran explore restoring passenger travel via land border amid regional connectivity talks

9 February 2026 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Baku and Tehran are discussing the possibility of restoring passenger communication via the land border, Azernews reports.

The issue was raised by Reza Salehi Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during a meeting with deputies from Ardabil province. According to him, consultations are underway on reviving cross-border passenger movement, which could give new momentum to people-to-people contacts and regional tourism.

The discussions come against the backdrop of broader Azerbaijan–Iran talks on transport and connectivity. Earlier, the sides addressed plans related to the railway connection from Ardabil, which has been presented by Iranian officials as a potential link to regional transport routes and a tool for boosting bilateral exchanges. In this context, the possible reopening of passenger movement via the land border is seen as complementary to rail initiatives, rather than a standalone step.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s land borders have remained closed since March 2020, a measure initially introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later extended for security and public health reasons. Any change in the current regime would therefore require a political decision at the highest level.

For now, officials frame the talks as exploratory, emphasizing that discussions are aimed at assessing technical, security, and logistical aspects, while keeping expectations cautious.