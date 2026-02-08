Premiere of the animated series “İsi and Piti” held at Ganja State Drama Theater [PHOTOS]

8 February 2026 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

The premiere of the animated series “İsi and Piti” took place at the Ganja State Drama Theater.

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attended the event. The premiere was organized within the framework of the “ANIMAFILM in Ganja” festival by the Azerbaijan Animation Association.

As part of the festival, alongside the premiere of two episodes of the educational children’s animated series “İsi and Piti,” the short animated films “Bum-bum” and “Earth and Moon” were presented to the audience. Teachers from Ganja city’s preschool education institutions, as well as children attending these institutions, watched the animated films with great interest and enthusiasm.

The festival also featured the screening of the short animated film “Earth and Moon,” a joint production by Azerbaijani and Uzbek animation specialists. The film explains to children the unity between humans and nature, highlights the impact of ecological problems on the planet, and calls on everyone to protect their homeland, Mother Nature, and the Earth.