9 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alemat Aliyeva I AzerNEWS

Morgan McSweeney has stepped down as the United Kingdom Prime Minister’s chief of staff following a growing political storm linked to former cabinet minister Peter Mandelson.

The resignation comes in the wake of revelations surrounding the Mandelson scandal, which has dominated headlines and sparked intense scrutiny of the government’s internal conduct. McSweeney, who has held one of the most senior positions in the Prime Minister’s office, announced his departure earlier today, citing the need to allow the administration to focus on governing amid heightened public and media attention.

While the full details of McSweeney’s involvement remain under investigation, political analysts say his exit reflects the mounting pressure on officials tied to controversies surrounding Mandelson. The scandal has renewed calls for transparency and accountability within the upper echelons of government, with opposition parties demanding a full inquiry.

The Prime Minister’s office has confirmed that arrangements are underway to appoint an interim chief of staff while a permanent replacement is identified. No further comment has been made by McSweeney.

The Mandelson affair, which has seen multiple resignations and widespread media coverage, continues to cast a shadow over the current administration, raising questions about political oversight and internal governance.