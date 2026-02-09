Young artists demonstrate bold and colorful art works [PHOTOS]

9 February 2026 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Young artists have successfully demonstrated their vibrant art pieces at the Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

The exhibition showcased strong support for emerging talent and the dynamic evolution of contemporary art in the country. The show featured bold experiments with color and texture, offering a glimpse into the inner world of a new generation striving to define its own distinctive artistic voice.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Farhad Khalilov, People's Artist, Professor and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, stressing the significance of initiatives like this.

He added that each work by the young creators adds a vivid stroke to a broader palette of visual impressions and emotional experiences, reflecting the spirit of the new generation and their meaningful dialogue with the world and surrounding reality.

The exhibition aroused great public interest. The artworks on display were notable for their thematic diversity, ranging from expressive portraits and picturesque landscapes to charming still lifes and original sculptural compositions.

Executed in a variety of artistic techniques, the pieces incorporated elements of realism, impressionism, cubism, abstraction and other styles, drawing keen interest from visitors with their rich stylistic variety and vibrant color schemes.