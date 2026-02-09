Population of Turkiye has grown

9 February 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

As of December 31, 2025, Turkiye’s population reached 86,092,168, an increase of 427,224 compared to the same period in 2024, Azernews reports.

According to TÜİK, the male population was 43,059,434 (50.02%), while females numbered 43,032,734 (49.98%).

The number of foreign residents in Turkiye also grew, rising by 38,968 over the year to a total of 1,519,515.

Urban residents accounted for 93.4% of the population, while those living in rural areas made up 6.6%. Notably, the population in 33 provinces declined in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Istanbul remains the most populous city, home to 15,754,053 people, an increase of 52,451 from 2024. The megacity now houses 18.3% of Turkiye’s population. The capital, Ankara, has 5,910,320 residents, followed by Izmir with 4,504,185, Bursa with 3,263,011, and Antalya with 2,777,677.

The average age of Turkiye’s population rose to 34.9 years in 2025, up from 34.4 in the previous year, reflecting a gradually aging population.

Turkiye’s population growth is now increasingly concentrated in urban centers, particularly Istanbul, which has grown into one of the largest metropolitan areas in the world. This rapid urbanization is driving major changes in infrastructure, housing, and transportation, making Turkiye not only a regional economic hub but also a key player in global urban development trends.