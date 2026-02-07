Russia’s gas output declines in 2025 amid lower production levels

7 February 2026 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

Total gas production in Russia fell in 2025, reflecting a continued slowdown across both natural gas and associated petroleum gas output, according to data released by the country’s Federal State Statistics Service, Azernews reports.

Overall gas production, including natural gas and associated petroleum gas, declined by 3.3% year-on-year to 662.7 billion cubic meters. Natural gas output accounted for the bulk of production, decreasing by 3.1% to 561.1 billion cubic meters.

In December 2025 alone, natural gas production stood at 53.2 billion cubic meters, marking a 4% decline compared to November and a 4.2% decrease year-on-year.

Associated petroleum gas production also saw a contraction, falling by 4.2% to 101.6 billion cubic meters over the year. At the same time, gas flaring increased, with 25.1 billion cubic meters burned, representing a 6.8% rise compared to 2024.

The figures highlight persistent challenges in Russia’s gas sector, including reduced output and higher volumes of flared gas despite overall lower production.