Zelensky: US seeks Ukraine-Russia deal by June

8 February 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the United States asked Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace deal by June, Azernews reports.

Zelensky noted that Washington invited both delegations to meet in Miami next week. He confirmed Ukraine's participation but said no breakthrough had been achieved in earlier US-brokered discussions in Abu Dhabi.

Zelensky told reporters that territorial concessions remain unresolved and described them as "difficult issues." He added that leaders may consider a trilateral meeting, though preparations are still required.

There was no immediate comment from Washington or Moscow, but US President Donald Trump has been pushing for an end for the conflict since he took office again more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure - causing further widespread blackouts during freezing conditions.

In comments released on Saturday, Zelensky told reporters what had taken place during the second round of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi, which ended on Friday with no reports of a breakthrough.

Zelensky said "difficult issues remained difficult", including territorial concessions that Ukraine is under pressure to make.

He said the parties discussed, for the first time, the possibility of a trilateral meeting between leaders, not simply representatives, but cautioned "preparatory elements are needed for this".

Asked whether a time frame had been given for an agreement, the Ukrainian leader replied: "The Americans say that they want to do everything by June."

"Why before this summer?" he added. "We understand that their domestic issues in the US will have an impact." These issues include the November midterm elections, which could affect the balance of power in the US government.

As the diplomacy continues, so too are Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities.

"Russian criminals carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities," Ukraine's energy minister, Denys Shmyhal, wrote on Telegram.

Substations, which control the flow of electricity, and overhead power lines that "form the backbone of Ukraine's power grid" were targeted, Shmyhal said. Power plants were also struck.

Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, Ukrenergo, said "the power deficit in the power system of Ukraine significantly increased" as a result of the latest attacks.

Shmyhal said neighbouring Poland had been asked for emergency power supplies.

Zelensky wrote on social media that Friday night's attack involved more than 400 drones and 40 missiles. Air-defence systems intercepted most, but not all, of them, the Ukrainian military said.