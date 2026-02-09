Two more teams secure qualification for Chovken World Championship [PHOTOS]

9 February 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The South American Chovken Championship has concluded in Argentina amid a magnificent sporting atmosphere, determining the next teams to qualify for the World Championship, Azernews reports.

The tournament, organized under its auspices, brought together the continent's strongest national teams and was marked by a high tempo, dramatic encounters, and intense battles that lasted until the very final seconds. Each match was not only a contest for points, but a true test of character in the race for a World Championship berth.

On the opening day of the continent's inaugural championship, the matches immediately signaled the level of competition on display. In a closely fought encounter, Uruguay defeated Argentina 3–2. In the other match, Chile confidently advanced to the final after overcoming Colombia 3–1.

Tension reached its peak on the final day of competition. In the playoff for third place, Argentina edged past Colombia with a 3–2 victory to claim the bronze medal. The headline clash of the day saw Uruguay face Chile in the final. The match turned into a genuine sporting drama and ended with a thrilling 3–2 win for Uruguay.

As a result, Uruguay emerged as the champion of South America and secured direct qualification for the World Championship. Chile, finishing in second place, also earned the right to represent the continent on the world stage.

This championship once again demonstrated that chovken has moved beyond regional boundaries, evolving into an internationally established sport with a high level of competition and a growing global fan base.

With the South American stage now complete, attention turns to the Chovken World Championship, set to be held in Azerbaijan this June.