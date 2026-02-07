Washington agreement boosts central corridor’s strategic role, EU-backed study says

7 February 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Washington agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has significantly strengthened the position of the Central Corridor, according to a meta-study funded by the European Union (EU), Azernews reports.

The study notes that under the EU’s strategic approach to the Black Sea region, the Black Sea and neighboring countries are viewed as a key gateway linking Europe with Türkiye, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond. This positioning enhances the region’s importance in ensuring diversified and resilient connectivity across Eurasia.

According to the report, for the European Union, developing transport links with Türkiye, the Eastern Partnership countries—including the South Caucasus—and Central Asia is essential for securing faster and more reliable supplies of raw materials and goods, while also opening new export markets through mutually beneficial trade.

“In this context, against the backdrop of the declining reliability of the Northern Corridor and the slower development of the Southern route, the Trans-Caspian transport corridor is emerging as a more promising option for a sustainable, diversified, and geopolitically stable multimodal connection between Europe and Asia,” the study states. It adds that rising cargo flows in the region, combined with the Armenia–Azerbaijan agreement of August 8, further reinforce the Trans-Caspian corridor as the most viable route for reliable regional connectivity.

The report highlights that recent years have seen increased investment in infrastructure projects along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor. However, it also points to persistent challenges and “bottlenecks,” both in physical infrastructure and in institutional and administrative frameworks. These range from short-term measures—such as improving border-crossing efficiency to ease congestion—to long-term investments, including the construction of new ports and transport facilities.

The study recalls that on August 8, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia signed a joint declaration in Washington, D.C., with the participation of the US President. The document envisages the commissioning of the Zangezur corridor, also referred to as the “Trump Route,” as part of broader efforts to restore regional relations. In addition, the foreign ministers of both countries initialed the Agreement on Peace and Interstate Relations.

The Central Corridor—also known as the Trans-Caspian route—connects Asia and Europe via China, Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. By bypassing traditional Northern and Southern routes and offering a shorter land-based alternative to lengthy sea routes, it is increasingly seen as a cornerstone of Eurasian transport and trade connectivity.