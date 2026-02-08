Defence Ministry shares video on Azerbaijan army's weekly report [VIDEO]
Azerbaijan Defence Ministry has shared a weekly report on Azerbaijani Armed Forces' recent participation in the joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026 in Abu Dhabi as well as overall activities, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Defence Ministry.
Recall that on February 3, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan observed the joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026, conducted with the participation of servicemen from the armed forces of both countries in Abu Dhabi.
