Defence Ministry shares video on Azerbaijan army's weekly report [VIDEO]

8 February 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Recall that on February 3, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan observed the joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026, conducted with the participation of servicemen from the armed forces of both countries in Abu Dhabi.

Azerbaijan Defence Ministry has shared a weekly report on Azerbaijani Armed Forces' recent participation in the joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026 in Abu Dhabi as well as overall activities, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

