National Art Museum holds lecture on artistic legacy of acclaimed artist [PHOTOS]

6 February 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted a lecture within series of events dedicated to the museum's 90th anniversary, Azernews reports.

The lecture titled "People's Artist Kazim Kazimzadeh: Life and Legacy" was delivered by Sevil Karimova, a Doctor of Art Studies, Associate Professor, and Vice-Rector for International Relations at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, a researcher of Kazim Kazimzadeh's heritage.

During the event, the significant role of Kazim Kazimzadeh (1913-1992), a renowned artist who led the Azerbaijan National Art Museum for nearly 50 years.

The lecture thoroughly explored the role of the artist in the development of Azerbaijani visual arts. Participants were provided with a detailed scientific and theoretical analysis of his rich creative heritage, the peculiarities of his artistic style, and the significant contribution he made to the formation and development of the national art school. Special attention was given to Kazim Kazimzadeh's long-standing museum activities.

In the concluding part of the event, the son of the People's Artist, Aydin Kyazymzadeh, spoke highly of the activities organized within the framework of the museum's 90th anniversary. He emphasized that organizing such meetings dedicated to outstanding individuals who played a significant role in the history of the museum and national culture is of great importance for preserving cultural heritage and transmitting professional experience to future generations.

