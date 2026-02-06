Russian ambassador summoned to MFA: note presented

6 February 2026 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikhail Yevdokimov, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on February 6, 2026, Azernews reports via the ministry.

According to the MFA, during the meeting the Azerbaijani side expressed a strong protest over a statement made the previous day by Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, and a member of the ruling United Russia Party, regarding the sentencing of citizens of the Republic of Armenia in Azerbaijan. A corresponding diplomatic note was handed to the Russian side.