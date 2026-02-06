France opens consulate in Greenland, first EU country to do so

6 February 2026 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

France has opened a consulate general in Nuuk, becoming the first European Union country to establish a diplomatic mission at that level in Greenland, Azernews reports, citing France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, Jean-Noël Poirier officially took up his post as consul general on Monday. The opening of the consulate is part of France’s broader effort to strengthen its global consular network and expand its presence in the Arctic region, an area of growing strategic, economic and environmental importance.

The new consul general will be responsible for working with the French community in Greenland and for further developing existing cooperation projects with Greenland in the cultural, scientific and economic fields. France also aims to deepen political dialogue with local authorities through the new diplomatic mission.

France’s move underscores rising European interest in the Arctic, as climate change, new shipping routes and access to natural resources reshape the region’s geopolitical landscape.