Pentagon cuts ties with Harvard

7 February 2026 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon is ending "all professional military education, fellowships, and certificate programs" with Harvard University, Azernews reports.

Hegseth accused the university of being one of "red hot centers of America hate activism" and casting the country's armed forces in a "negative light ... all while charging enormous tuition."

"This policy applies to service members enrolling in future courses of study at Harvard University while on active duty," Hegseth explained in a video posted on X, adding that currently enrolled service members can continue their studies.