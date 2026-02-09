India detains three oil tankers in major smuggling bust
India’s Coast Guard has detained three oil tankers on suspicion of illegal oil smuggling, foreign media reported.
Azernews reports that the information was shared by an official of the Indian Coast Guard on the service’s page on X.
“On February 6, the Indian Coast Guard thwarted the activities of an international oil-smuggling network during a carefully planned maritime and aerial operation,” the statement said.
The vessels were intercepted approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai.
Searches conducted aboard the tankers, analysis of data retrieved from electronic devices, and questioning of crew members helped expose the illegal scheme operated by the organizers’ global network, the statement added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!