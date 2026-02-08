Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shah Abbas Mosque in Ganja [PHOTOS]
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the Shah Abbas Mosque in Ganja.
The mosque was built in 1606 by order of Safavid ruler Shah Abbas I, based on the design of architect Sheikh Bahaddin Muhammad Amili. Located in the center of Ganja, this architectural monument combines the portal-dome traditions of medieval Azerbaijani architecture with laconic and expressive artistic and structural features.
At the end of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva were presented with the Holy Quran as a gift.
It should be noted that the mosque was restored in 2008 on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.
