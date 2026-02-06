Azerbaijan honors victims of 2023 Türkiye earthquake

6 February 2026 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a message to mark the anniversary of the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras region, Azernews reports.

The ministry shared the statement on its official social media account.

“In commemorating the anniversary of the severe earthquake that occurred in the Kahramanmaras region of brotherly Türkiye, we once again recall the profound pain and sorrow caused by this major disaster and solemnly honor the cherished memory of the victims of this tragedy, which claimed thousands of lives and caused widespread destruction,” the statement said.

“The state and people of Azerbaijan have always stood by Türkiye and share this pain as their own,” it added.

The ministry also wished the Turkish state and people “lasting prosperity, well-being, and peace.”

The powerful earthquakes, which struck southeastern Türkiye on February 6, 2023, measured 7.7 and 7.8 in magnitude and left more than 53,000 people dead. Three years have now passed since the disaster.