Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum opens ‘Silent Prayers’ Exhibition [PHOTOS]

6 February 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has opened an exhibition titled "Silent Prayers: Cultural Heritage Preserved in the Zira Juma Mosque", Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, ambassadors of foreign countries, and prominent figures from culture and the arts.

The director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Amina Malikova addressed the event.

In her speech, she emphasized that the exhibition "Silent Prayers: Cultural Heritage Preserved in the Zira Juma Mosque," is an important event aimed at preserving our cultural memory, spiritual values, and historical heritage.

Amina Malikova noted that she personally witnessed the presence of unique artifacts at the Zira Juma Mosque. She also highlighted the special significance of collecting, preserving, and presenting these items to the public as part of efforts to safeguard cultural heritage and transmit it to future generations.

Polad Bulbuloglu, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament,Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, expressed that the exhibition is a brilliant initiative and a successful idea. He underscored that our mosques and religious shrines are an inseparable part of the Azerbaijani people and their history.

"These places continue to function today, preserving their place in our spiritual life. At the same time, the historical and cultural heritage displayed in our museums, carpet exhibitions, and various exhibitions is of great value to our society. Therefore, this exhibition is especially significant as it unites two worlds — the religious space and cultural heritage," he added.

Polad Bulbuloglu noted that other museums, including the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, will have the opportunity to become more widely involved in organizing similar exhibitions in the future. He underlined that this is not only necessary but also beneficial for society. Most importantly, he said, is the formation of unity between mosques and cultural centers, which is a positive phenomenon.

Gunay Afandiyeva, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, discussed the significance of the exhibition. She emphasized that preserving both tangible and intangible cultural heritage, popularizing it in modern conditions, and passing it on to future generations are among the key priorities of Azerbaijan's state policy.

Gunay Afandiyeva pointed out that the Khazar and Pirallahi districts she represents are home to many cultural, religious, and historical monuments.

She pointed out that the items exhibited have been preserved in the mosque for many years, as well as in personal archives of local residents — in their homes, family collections, and grandmother's trunks.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva also noted that the Zira Juma Mosque is one of the ancient religious landmarks of our country.

"In 2016, the mosque was completely renovated through the initiative and support of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva. This mosque resembles a small museum. It not only exhibits samples of Azerbaijani folk applied arts but also valuable artifacts brought from countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Iran, Iraq, and Turkmenistan,"she added.

Elshan Salahov, Head of the Khazar District Executive Power, stressed that the exhibition represents the great history, memory, and cultural heritage of our people. He noted that such initiatives always receive special attention from the President and are given great importance. These projects will contribute to further unity within society and play an essential role in preserving and popularizing our national and cultural values.

Elshan Salahov highlighted that preserving such artifacts is especially significant for maintaining and continuing the life of our cultural heritage.

The head of the Zira Juma Mosque Religious Community, Haji Gadir Najafov, emphasized that the historical items stored in the mosque have long been witnesses to the faith, prayers, and spiritual life of the people. He highly appreciated the attention given to preserving this heritage and presenting it to the public.

"We know that in our country, values are carefully preserved. If a person brings and passes down their grandmother's kelaghayi or grandfather's papakha as a relic, it is a sign of great trust. These relics must be reliably preserved, protected, and passed on to future generations. Because the national heritage that is preserved ultimately preserves you," Haji Gadir Najafov said.

He also noted that in the past, mosques such as Sardar, Rajab Pasha, Haji Novruzali Bay, Sartib Khan, and others operated in Iravan. Haji Gadir Najafov stressed that today, the only Blue Mosque plays a special role in preserving the religious and cultural traditions of Western Azerbaijan.

The Chairman of the Zira Juma Mosque Religious Community emphasized that the mosque is not only a place of worship but also a space for preserving culture, education, and historical heritage, a spiritual center that serves as a bridge to future generations.

The speakers expressed their gratitude to the initiator of the project, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, Gunay Afandiyeva, as well as everyone who contributed to organizing the exhibition.

As part of the event, a short film titled "The Testament of History" about the Zira Juma Mosque, directed by Mubariz Nagiev, was shown. National musical pieces were performed by the "Zafar" mugham group, and the "Sema" dance ensemble from the Shuvelan Culture House presented choreographic numbers.

Guests were then invited to explore the exhibition, which showcases examples of national heritage gifted to the Zira Juma Mosque by various individuals over different periods.

The collection includes pile and flat-woven carpets, carpet products, artistic metalwork, clothing and embroidery, copies of the Quran, and rare manuscript books. Most of these artifacts, which are over a hundred years old, were created by Azerbaijani artisans.

The exhibition, organized jointly by the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, will run until February 8.