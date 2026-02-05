Azernews.Az

Thursday February 5 2026

US surpasses China in K-dining popularity

5 February 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)
US surpasses China in K-dining popularity

An estimated four out of every 10 overseas outlets opened by Korean dining brands in China have disappeared over the past five years, according to a recent survey. In contrast, the number of these outlets in the United States has more than doubled during the same period, signaling a significant shift in the core market for the so-called K-dining trend, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

