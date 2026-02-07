Azernews.Az

Saturday February 7 2026

Azerbaijan increases imports of cement and ceramics from türkiye in January

7 February 2026 19:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases imports of cement and ceramics from türkiye in January

In January of this year, Azerbaijan imported cement, glass, ceramics and earthenware worth 4.404 million US dollars from Türkiye.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more