Deputy Culture Minister participates in World Interfaith Harmony Week [PHOTOS]

6 February 2026 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Within the World Interfaith Harmony Week, Azerbaijani delegation has participated in a high-level panel at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

During the panel, the Deputy Culture Minister, Farid Jafarov, highlighted Azerbaijan's contributions to regional and global peace and stability under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He also emphasized the role of the "Baku Process" as a global platform for intercultural dialogue.

During the trip, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with key UN officials, including Felipe Paullier, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs, Miguel Angel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, and Nihal Saad, the Director of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

They also met with Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, the UN Women Deputy Executive Director.

The discussions focused on the participation of youth and women in cultural processes, as well as potential collaborations within the framework of the World Intercultural Dialogue Forum.

World Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW), celebrated annually during the first week of February, is a global initiative aimed at promoting peace, tolerance, and understanding among different religious communities.

The week, established by the United Nations in 2010, encourages people of all faiths to come together, share common values, and work towards creating a harmonious world.

World Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW) 2026, focuses on "Better Together for a Harmonious World," emphasizing dialogue, compassion, and solidarity across faiths to tackle global challenges.

It acts as a platform for communities to unite, building on shared values to promote peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding.