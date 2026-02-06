Epstein files blur fact and fiction with shocking Biden ‘replacement’ claim [PHOTO]

6 February 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A document included in the U.S. Department of Justice’s latest release of Epstein-related files contains an extreme and unsubstantiated claim alleging that President Joe Biden was shot and killed in 2019 and subsequently replaced by a body double wearing a mask, Azernews reports.

The allegation appears within an unverified submission embedded in the broader document dump. The text describes Biden as “an actor with a mask” and advances conspiracy narratives involving clones and an alleged execution by firing squad.

The Department of Justice has not suggested that the claim is credible or supported by evidence. Officials have stressed that the Epstein-related releases consist of large volumes of unfiltered material, including tips, messages, raw records, and third-party submissions gathered during investigations.

U.S. authorities have repeatedly emphasized that the publication of these documents should not be interpreted as confirmation or endorsement of every statement contained within them, noting that many entries reflect unverified or false claims submitted by external sources.