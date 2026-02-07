Russia says 82 drones intercepted overnight, flights disrupted in several regions

7 February 2026 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s air defence forces intercepted 82 drones overnight between 11:00 p.m. on February 6 and 7:00 a.m. local time on February 7, the Russian Ministry of Defence said, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, the majority of the drones — 45 — were destroyed over the Volgograd region. Eight were intercepted over the Bryansk region, while six were shot down over the Rostov region and the Republic of Mordovia. Four drones were downed over each of the Oryol and Tver regions.

Three additional drones were intercepted over the Kursk region, while one drone each was shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kaluga, Lipetsk and Smolensk regions.

The overnight drone activity led to temporary flight suspensions at airports in Kaluga, Penza, Saratov and Volgograd. At the time of publication, restrictions remained in place only at Volgograd airport.

Russian authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage resulting from the drone interceptions.