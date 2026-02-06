Mexico, Azerbaijan explore new economic and cultural partnerships in parliament talks [PHOTOS]

6 February 2026 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group recently hosted Seymur Fataliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Mexico, at the House of Deputies to review preparations for the official installation of the group on February 10, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on enhancing dialogue between legislators, exploring opportunities for collaboration in trade, technology, education, and tourism, and reinforcing mutual understanding. It highlighted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting cooperation, allowing lawmakers to exchange ideas, share best practices, and support long-term partnerships.

The Friendship Group aims to foster initiatives that encourage cultural exchange, economic development, and sustainable collaboration, strengthening ties between Mexico and Azerbaijan at both governmental and societal levels.