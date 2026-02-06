Azernews.Az

Friday February 6 2026

Crypto market loses nearly $2 trillion from October peak

6 February 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)
Crypto market loses nearly $2 trillion from October peak
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Bitcoin slid to a 16-month low on Friday, briefly testing the $60,000 level, as a deepening sell-off in global technology stocks and the unwinding of riskier positions across asset classes weighed on markets, Azernews reports. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell as low as...

