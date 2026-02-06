Crypto market loses nearly $2 trillion from October peak

6 February 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Bitcoin slid to a 16-month low on Friday, briefly testing the $60,000 level, as a deepening sell-off in global technology stocks and the unwinding of riskier positions across asset classes weighed on markets, Azernews reports. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell as low as...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!