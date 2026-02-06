US virtual embassy urges citizens to leave Iran ‘urgently’

6 February 2026 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The US virtual embassy in Iran on Friday urged American citizens to leave the country immediately if possible, warning that they should not rely on US government assistance to do so, Azernews reports.

In a security alert published on its website, the embassy said Iran is facing increased security measures, including road closures, public transportation disruptions, and widespread internet blockages. It added that Iranian authorities continue to restrict access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks, while airlines are limiting or canceling flights to and from Iran.

“U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye,” the alert said.

The advisory warned that US citizens in Iran face a significant risk of questioning, arrest, or detention, urging them to avoid demonstrations and maintain a low profile. Those unable to leave were advised to remain in a secure location and to stock essential supplies, including food, water, medications, and other necessities.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Earlier, Ebrahim Rezai, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said Iran’s “red lines” remain unchanged, cautioning that talks would fail if the US insists on demands such as zero uranium enrichment.

The developments coincide with ongoing diplomatic uncertainty surrounding negotiations between the US and Iran, as well as growing regional security concerns.