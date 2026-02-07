Azernews.Az

Saturday February 7 2026

Bayramov, Pakistan’s FM discuss security, condemn terrorism in phone call

7 February 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)
Bayramov, Pakistan’s FM discuss security, condemn terrorism in phone call
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation, Azernews reports, citing a statement by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X.

During the call, Bayramov conveyed condolences on behalf of the President, government, and people of Azerbaijan over the recent explosion in Islamabad, expressing solidarity with Pakistan.

In response, Ishaq Dar strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm determination to combat terrorism. The two ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international developments of mutual interest.

According to the statement, both sides underlined the strong partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, reaffirming their commitment to continued close cooperation.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more