Second Winter Fairy Tale Music Int'l Festival kicks off in Gabala [PHOTOS]

6 February 2026 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Gabala, one of Azerbaijan's most scenic regions, has once again become a gathering place for art enthusiasts with the opening of the International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Baku Music Academy with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, and "Gilan," the 2nd Winter Tale International Music Festival is being held in Gabala for the second year in a row. The event continues the long-standing tradition of the Gabala International Music Festival, which has been hosted in the city since 2009.

According to the festival program, the opening concert took place on the evening of February 5 at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala. The concert, dedicated to the musical legacy of the outstanding composer Gara Garayev, featured performances by People's Artists Farhad Badalbeyli and Murad Adigozalzade, accompanied by the Azerbaijan State String Quartet.

Prior to the concert, Professor of the Baku Music Academy and People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva addressed the audience, highlighting the importance of the 2nd Gabala Winter Tale International Music Festival for the country's cultural life. She noted that a distinctive feature of the Gabala International Music Festival is the tradition of holding chamber music evenings before the official opening. The evening's chamber concert was dedicated to the cherished memory of the eminent composer, public figure, and exceptional educator Gara Garayev, whose contributions to world music and influence on generations of composers are invaluable.

The program included Gara Garayev's String Quartet No. 2 in A minor (two movements), music from the film Man Settles, Preludes in A major and F major, as well as Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet (III and IV movements) and Johannes Brahm's Piano Quintet (III and IV movements). The performances by People's Artists Farhad Badalbeyli and Murad Adigozalzade on piano, together with the Azerbaijan State String Quartet—Nazrin Aslanli (violin), Khayala Abdullayeva (violin), Vakhtang Imanov (viola), and Aleksey Miltykh (cello)—were met with great appreciation from the audience.

The 2nd Winter Tale International Music Festival in Gabala offers a rich and diverse program.

Throughout the festival, audiences will enjoy a concert by the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, attend the chamber music evening "Baku–Naples: Music Bridge" featuring works by Azerbaijani and Italian composers, and experience performances by guest musicians and dancers from Spain at the flamenco-jazz evening titled "Azerbaijan–Spain: Two Countries, One Music."