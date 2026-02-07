IAEA: Ukraine's nuclear plants cut power after strikes

7 February 2026 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine's nuclear power plants halted electricity production on Saturday after Russian overnight attacks damaged substations and cut power lines, according to a statement by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Azernews reports.

He said the strikes forced operators to reduce output, adding that the worsening grid situation poses risks to nuclear safety.

In his statement posted on social media, Grossi also called for "restraint as worsening grid situation compromises nuclear safety."

Ukraine's military reported its air defense units intercepted 406 hostile targets overnight.