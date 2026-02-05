ASELSAN, Excalibur International sign strategic defense partnership in Europe

5 February 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye’s leading defense company ASELSAN has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Excalibur International, a Czech defense firm that is part of the CSG Group, to establish a Europe-based joint venture and introduce the KORKUT Air Defense System integrated onto the Tatra Force 6×6 wheeled platform.

According to a statement from CSG, the partnership aims to expand joint defense capabilities for both European and global markets.

The agreement represents a significant step toward strengthening defense cooperation not only in Central and Eastern Europe but also worldwide. The newly established joint venture will focus on technical collaboration in key areas such as air defense, electronic warfare, smart munitions and border security. As part of localization efforts, production is planned to be transferred to CSG facilities in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

One of the first tangible outcomes of the partnership will be the integration of the KORKUT Air Defense System onto the Tatra Force 6×6 wheeled platform. Designed for both European customers and the global market, the system is positioned as a fully capable alternative to comparable European-made air defense solutions.

Amid modern battlefield developments that underscore the growing importance of highly mobile and effective defenses against unmanned aerial vehicles, the KORKUT system—integrated onto the proven Tatra platform—is expected to quickly attract customer interest and secure a strong position in international markets.

Commenting on the agreement, Excalibur International CEO Milos Sivara said the KORKUT system offers a modern and highly effective air defense solution, particularly against hostile drones. “The system uses high-precision programmable ammunition, which in practice means that the cost of neutralizing a single UAV is comparable to the cost of the UAV itself. This level of cost-effectiveness cannot be achieved with traditional missile-based air defense systems,” Sivara said.

ASELSAN CEO Ahmet Akyol said the partnership with Excalibur International and the CSG Group strengthens ASELSAN’s industrial presence in Europe and globally, while enabling the company to deliver combat-proven air defense solutions tailored to the needs of European and allied armed forces. “The integration of the KORKUT system onto the Tatra platform combines advanced sensor and fire-control technologies with a highly mobile and reliable vehicle, creating a flexible solution for today’s dynamic battlefield environment,” Akyol said.