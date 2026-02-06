Gilavar Photo Club launches 'My Urban World' Int'l Photography Competition [PHOTOS]

6 February 2026 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gilavar Photo Club has launched "My Urban World" International Photography Competition as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Campaign (AUC2026), organized by the UN-Habitat and the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture, Azernews reports.

The photo contest, accredited by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) and the International Association of Art Photographers (IAAP), aims to showcase global urbanization processes through the lens of photography.

The theme of the competition focuses on various aspects of urban development, including human-centered cities, cultural heritage, historical buildings, the coexistence of the old and new, harmony between centuries and styles, green cities, ecological cities, "smart cities", safe urban spaces, construction, renovation and restoration work, demolished or abandoned buildings, hazardous urban zones, the marks of time on the city, daytime and nighttime cityscapes, people and cities, and more.

The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2026. The photographs will be evaluated by a panel of five professional photographers from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Singapore, Greece, and North Macedonia.

The best entries will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals, as well as special ribbons and certificates.

An electronic catalogue featuring the winning photos will be published, and a photo exhibition is planned for May 17-22, during the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The competition provides a unique opportunity for photographers to contribute to the global conversation on urbanization and its impact on cities worldwide.