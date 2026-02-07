Zelenskyy claims US gave Ukraine and Russia a deadline to reach peace agreement

7 February 2026 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine and Russia are reportedly working on a U.S.-set deadline to reach a peace deal that would end the nearly four-year-long war, Azernews reports.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters that the U.S. had set a June deadline for Moscow and Kyiv to strike an agreement, according to The Associated Press. The outlet noted Zelenskyy's remarks were embargoed until Saturday morning.

"The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule," Zelenskyy said, according to the AP. The Ukrainian president also said that if the June deadline is not met, the Trump administration would likely put pressure on Moscow and Kyiv to meet.

"And they say that they want to do everything by June. And they will do everything to end the war. And they want a clear schedule of all events," Zelenskyy added, the AP reported.

Zelenskyy posted a video message on X on Friday saying Ukraine's negotiators "report on the sensitive aspects of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi that cannot be discussed over the phone." He added that Ukraine was preparing for "next meetings," which he said would be "trilateral."

The Ukrainian president told reporters that the U.S. had proposed it host the trilateral talks next week, likely in Miami, and that Ukraine had already confirmed it would participate, the AP reported.

President Donald Trump on Friday expressed optimism about the Russia-Ukraine talks while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One.

"We have very good talks going with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said.

In a readout of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi that took place on Feb. 4 and 5, the U.S. described the discussions as "constructive" and said they were focused on creating "the conditions for a durable peace." The U.S. also said that the delegations had reached an agreement under which Russia and Ukraine would each release 157 prisoners of war, noting that it would be "the first exchange in the last five months."