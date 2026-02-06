OpenAI launches Frontier for business AI agents

6 February 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The corporate AI systems market is accelerating rapidly, and OpenAI has unveiled its latest innovation for enterprise clients. With the OpenAI Frontier platform, companies can now orchestrate the work of multiple AI agents—even those not developed by OpenAI itself, Azernews reports.

Frontier also enables users to create custom AI agents. Organizations can configure these agents to send and receive data from external sources and applications, performing tasks beyond the OpenAI ecosystem. Users can also restrict agents’ access to specific types of data and actions, ensuring security and compliance. Although only a small number of OpenAI customers are currently using Frontier, the platform is set to expand significantly in the coming months. OpenAI has not yet disclosed pricing details.

In a December report, Gartner analysts highlighted AI agent management platforms as among the most valuable assets in the AI landscape, crucial for corporate clients seeking practical implementations of these technologies. OpenAI has identified the expansion of its corporate segment as a key priority for business development this year.

Frontier hints at a broader trend: companies are increasingly looking for ways to combine AI tools from multiple vendors, creating hybrid ecosystems that leverage the strengths of different models. This could redefine how enterprises integrate AI into workflows, moving beyond single-platform solutions toward more flexible, modular AI infrastructures.