Iran's Araghchi demands arms embargo on Israel

7 February 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged governments to take coordinated steps against Israel's actions, speaking at the Al Jazeera Forum on Saturday, Azernews reports.

Araghchi pressed for sanctions, including an arms embargo, restrictions on officials and suspension of military cooperation, while also demanding recognition of Palestinian rights and the creation of a state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"The world is moving toward a condition where international law is no longer respected," Araghchi warned.

Araghchi said that this means that "the Israeli regime permanently enjoys the upper hand."

"Under this project, Israel is free to expand its military arsenal without limits, including weapons of mass destruction that remain outside any inspection regime. Yet, other countries are demanded to disarm," Araghchi said during a speech at the Al Jazeera Forum in Doha.

He cited the sanctions and punishments against Iran for its missile and nuclear projects as proof that Israel is being treated differently, saying that these were not policies based on security and non-proliferation, but on the objective of maintaining Israel's military superiority.

"It is the enforcement of permanent inequality. Israel must have military intelligence and a strategic edge. And others must remain vulnerable," he concluded.