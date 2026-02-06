Azerbaijan's flag bearers announced for Winter Olympic Games

6 February 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's delegation has been assigned its position in the parade of nations at the Winter Olympic Games 2026 opening ceremony in Italy, Azernews reports.

The national team will march 11th out of 92 countries during the ceremony.

The country's flag will be carried by alpine skier Anastasiya Papatoma and figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev.

As is customary, the parade will follow a set order, with Greece leading the procession, and the host country, Italy, bringing up the rear. The event, set to take place at San Siro Stadium, will begin at 23:00 (Baku time), officially marking the opening of the Games.

Following the ceremony, Vladimir Litvintsev will begin his competition in the short program of figure skating on February 10 in Milan. Anastasiya Papatoma will compete in the giant slalom event on February 15, followed by the slalom race three days later. Both competitions will be held at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy's renowned alpine skiing center.

The Winter Olympics will run from February 6 to 26, while the Paralympic Games will take place from March 6 to 15.

It is worth noting that the Olympic Games officially began on February 4, with the first competition in curling.