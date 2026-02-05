Preparations intensify for WUF13 in Azerbaijan as UN-Habitat Mission Visits

5 February 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

In the lead-up to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), meetings were held between the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and technical mission members from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to discuss organizational coordination, technical matters, and operational preparations.

Azernews reports that the mission’s visit facilitated extensive exchanges on key priorities, including broadcast and media operations, the readiness of the venue, planning for the “Urban Expo” exhibition, branding and directional signage design, ICT and audiovisual systems, interpretation services, logistics, sustainability, and stakeholder coordination.

Final discussions focused on live broadcast and media interaction plans, the venue’s master plan, and proposals for city and venue branding. Operational preparations also continued intensively in areas such as transportation, catering, security, volunteer management, and workforce coordination.

These activities mark a crucial stage in ensuring that WUF13 is organized professionally and efficiently, conducted in an inclusive format, and delivered at the highest quality standards.