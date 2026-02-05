Hazelnut export value climbs with strong growth

5 February 2026 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s hazelnut exports continued to strengthen in 2025, with export revenues rising sharply compared with previous years, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported roughly 18,973 tons of hazelnuts valued at $170.6 million, marking a 32.4 percent increase in value compared with 2024.

In 2024, the country shipped about 20,169 tons of hazelnuts worth $128.9 million.

In 2023, hazelnut exports were approximately 21,500 tons with a value of about $115 million.

In 2022, the volume exported stood at 19,800 tons and brought in around $102 million.

Experts say the sector’s growing reputation for quality, combined with rising global demand, helped Azerbaijan increase export revenues even as shipment volumes showed slight fluctuations.

In the reporting year, hazelnuts accounted for 0.68 percent of total exports and 4.7 percent of non-oil exports, highlighting the crop’s importance within the country’s broader trade profile.

Azerbaijan is increasingly recognized as a competitive hazelnut producer globally, ranking among the top 10 producers.