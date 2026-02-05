Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with CIS countries showing 10.2% growth

5 February 2026 11:18 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In 2025, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries totaled $7.635 billion, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, marking a significant increase of $706.4 million, or 10.2%, compared to the previous year. AzerNEWS reports that, according to the data, Azerbaijan's exports to CIS countries grew by...

