Azerbaijan reaffirms 'One China' policy and support for China on Taiwan issue

5 February 2026 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On February 4, 2026, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, articulated the country's position on the Taiwan issue during an interview with Global Times, Azernews reports.

Responding to a question about the enduring support between China and Azerbaijan in safeguarding core interests, sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan’s firm stance.

“Azerbaijan's position on Taiwan is clear, consistent, and firmly grounded in international law,” Bayramov stated. He emphasized that Azerbaijan does not recognize Taiwan’s independence and was one of the first nations to condemn the elections held in Taiwan in January 2024.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan's strong commitment to the "One China" principle, asserting that any actions that destabilize the regional order are harmful and counterproductive. “Provocations, unilateral actions, or attempts to alter the status quo through external interference only heighten the risk of conflict and undermine international trust,” Bayramov said.

Bayramov further highlighted that Azerbaijan's support for China on the Taiwan issue aligns with the country’s broader foreign policy principles, including adherence to international law, respect for the sovereign equality of states, and the mutual trust that underpins the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China.

The Foreign Minister’s comments underscore Azerbaijan’s commitment to regional stability and its ongoing strategic partnership with China, which continues to play a significant role in shaping the two nations' diplomatic relations.