Swimming, Triathlon federations to join forces to boost water sports

5 February 2026 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) and the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF), Azernews reports.

The federations will work together to promote the development of water sports in the country.

As part of the cooperation, joint competitions will be organized, and efforts will be made to engage young talents interested in swimming in both swimming and triathlon sports.

The partnership aims to create a more accessible and healthy environment for those looking to participate in swimming and triathlon.

A key focus of the collaboration will be enhancing the skills of athletes through the involvement of local and international experts in training and coaching processes.

The Memorandum was signed by Ogtay Atayev, Secretary General of ASF, and Seymur Hüseyinov, Secretary General of ATF.

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) is the national governing body for swimming in Azerbaijan, responsible for developing the sport and managing the national team.

It promotes swimming for both sport and life skills, organizes national and international competitions, and is focused on modernizing and expanding infrastructure.

The ASF also supports various aquatic disciplines like artistic swimming and water polo, and has a strong online presence to connect with the public

At the third CIS Games, the Azerbaijani swimmers won a total of 13 medals, which was a first for them at this event.

Established in 2013, the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) promotes and develops triathlon, affiliated with World Triathlon and the European Triathlon Union.

Based in Baku, the federation organizes national competitions, supports a national team, and partners with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to promote the sport.

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) has achieved significant success recently, highlighted by Teymur Farajov becoming the first Azerbaijani to qualify for the IRONMAN World Championship (2025).