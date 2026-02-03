Azerbaijan announces judo squad for Paris Grand Slam

3 February 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is set to showcase its top judo talent at the highly anticipated Grand Slam in Paris, taking place on February 7–8 in the French capital, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

The men's national team will compete under the guidance of head coach Richard Trautman, alongside veteran coaches Elkhan Mammadov and Slavko Tekich. The team will field eight athletes across five weight categories, aiming to make a strong impression on the international stage.

The Azerbaijani lineup includes Balabey Aghayev in the 60 kg category, Nazir Talibov and Ruslan Pashayev in the 66 kg category, Zelim Tchkayev and Vusal Galandarzade in the 81 kg category, Ajdar Bagirov in the 100 kg category, and Ushangi Kokauri and Kanan Nasibov in the +100 kg category.

The Paris Grand Slam 2026 promises fierce competition, with 526 judokas from 82 countries vying for medals.

Azerbaijan's athletes are prepared to face some of the world’s best, aiming to bring home honors and continue the nation's proud tradition in judo.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.