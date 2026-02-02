Second Mpox case confirmed in Moscow
A second patient diagnosed with mpox (monkeypox) has been admitted to Domodedovo Hospital in Moscow, Russian media report.
As reported by Azernews, citing foreign media, the announcement was made by Andrey Osipov, the hospital’s chief physician.
Osipov said that Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor) has launched an investigation to identify the possible source of infection and trace all contacts of the infected individual.
Preliminary information indicates that the newly diagnosed patient had contact with the first mpox patient who was previously hospitalized at the same medical facility.
Mpox is a rare viral disease characterized by fever, general intoxication, swollen lymph nodes, and a distinctive rash that initially appears as spots and later develops into fluid-filled lesions.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!