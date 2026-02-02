Second Mpox case confirmed in Moscow

2 February 2026 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A second patient diagnosed with mpox (monkeypox) has been admitted to Domodedovo Hospital in Moscow, Russian media report.

As reported by Azernews, citing foreign media, the announcement was made by Andrey Osipov, the hospital’s chief physician.

Osipov said that Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor) has launched an investigation to identify the possible source of infection and trace all contacts of the infected individual.

Preliminary information indicates that the newly diagnosed patient had contact with the first mpox patient who was previously hospitalized at the same medical facility.

Mpox is a rare viral disease characterized by fever, general intoxication, swollen lymph nodes, and a distinctive rash that initially appears as spots and later develops into fluid-filled lesions.