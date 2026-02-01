Azerbaijan presents Puccini’s “Tosca” at Oman’s Royal Opera House

1 February 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On January 31, the world-renowned Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s opera Tosca premiered on the stage of the Royal Opera House in Muscat, the capital of Oman, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Culture.

According to information, the performance was presented by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The premiere was attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, Adil Kerimli, as well as the leadership of Oman’s Royal Opera.

The main role of Mario Cavaradossi was performed by acclaimed tenor and People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Yusif Eyvazov, drawing widespread acclaim from the audience.

The opera was accompanied by the symphonic orchestra and chorus of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The performance at the prestigious Royal Opera House is seen as a significant milestone in promoting Azerbaijani musical culture on the international stage.