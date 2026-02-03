Sales, technical and finance roles top Azerbaijan’s staff shortage list

3 February 2026 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Employers in Azerbaijan face the greatest difficulty finding qualified personnel in sales and marketing, technical professions, and accounting and finance, Azernews reports, citing the 5th issue of the Labor Market Bulletin by the State Employment Agency reports.

According to the bulletin, the sectors with the most acute staff shortages are:

Sales and marketing: 16.7%

Technical professions: 15.8%

Accounting and finance: 15.3%

Construction and manual labor: 9.5%

Trade: 9.5%

Tourism and service sector: 8.6%

Agriculture and livestock: 7.7%

Office and administrative support: 6.3%

Healthcare: 5.4%

Over the past year, the majority of job vacancies in companies were posted in technical professions (21.2%), followed by sales and marketing (17.1%) and accounting and finance (13.5%). Construction and manual labor, as well as agriculture and livestock, each accounted for 13.1% of vacancies. Vacancies in trade stood at 10.4%, office and administrative support at 9.5%, healthcare at 7.2%, and the tourism and service sector at 6.8%.

The data highlights a persistent demand for skilled professionals in technical and commercial fields, reflecting ongoing workforce challenges across Azerbaijan’s labor market.