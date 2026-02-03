State border service detains violators, seizes narcotics and contraband in January

3 February 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

In January 2026, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan continued intensive measures to protect the country’s state border and combat smuggling, illegal migration, and drug trafficking, Azernews reports.

During the month, 17 individuals were detained for violating the state border, including four Azerbaijani citizens. Foreign nationals from Pakistan, Algeria, and Iraq were also among those apprehended. In addition, three individuals were detained while attempting to cross the border using forged or false documents.

The State Border Service also reported that 117 individuals were detained for violations of border regulations.

As part of broader efforts to combat crime, border authorities detained 302 wanted individuals and handed them over to relevant law enforcement bodies. At the same time, 599 individuals were prevented from leaving the country, while eight individuals were denied entry into Azerbaijan.

In the fight against drug trafficking, a total of 120 kilograms of narcotics were seized from illegal circulation during January. Border authorities also uncovered contraband worth 6,570,790 Azerbaijani manats (around $3.86 million), including weapons, medications, and tobacco products.

The State Border Service emphasized that operations to ensure border security and counter transnational threats remain ongoing.